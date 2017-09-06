Court Blocks Minnesota University Faculty’s Bid to Unionize

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ An appeals court has dealt a setback to University of

Minnesota Twin Cities faculty who are trying to organize a union.

The court ruled Tuesday that part-time and contingent faculty can't join the same union as those on track for tenure because they belong to different bargaining units.

The Bureau of Mediation Services previously sided with Service Employees

International Union Local 284's petition in January 2016 to place part-time and

contingent faculty in Unit 8 with full-time instructional faculty because they

have similar interests.

University officials argued part-time and contingent faculty belong in Unit 11,

which represents professional and administrative staff. The appellate panel

agreed with the university because contingent faculty don't have academic rank

to belong to Unit 8.

Local 284 officials say they're considering appealing the decision to the

Supreme Court.