Couple Charged in Death of 3-Year-Old Foster Child

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Brooklyn Park couple is charged with murder in connection with death of a gravely malnourished foster child.

Reports say 33-year-old Sherrie Dirk and 31-year-old Bryce Dirk were indicted late Thursday on charges of first- and second-degree murder. The charges also include allegations of child abuse, endangerment, neglect and "malicious punishment."

Neither Sherrie Dirk nor Bryce Dirk has attorneys listed for them in court records.