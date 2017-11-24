County Sheriff: Man Killed in Minnesota Snowmobile Crash

SWATARA, Minn. (AP) _ Cass County authorities say a 23-year-old man has been

killed in a Minnesota snowmobile crash.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch identified the victim in the Thursday crash as

Jeremy Gindele of Swatara.

The sheriff's office says that Gindele lost control of the snowmobile and was

thrown off while riding in a field on private property.

Officials say the crash remains under investigation, and an autopsy is

scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.