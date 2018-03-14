County Health Rankings: How Did the Tri-Counties Do?

UNDATED -- A New report ranks all 87 counties in Minnesota on their overall health. The report was put together by The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

Carver County has been ranked as the overall healthiest, and Mahnomen County is the least healthiest. For our tri-counties, Sherburne County is #13 on the list, Stearns County is #32 and Benton County is #58.

Adults who smoke:

13% in Sherburne County

15% in Stearns County

16% in Benton County

Adult Obesity:

27% in Stearns County

29% in Sherburne County

31% in Benton County

Excessive Drinking:

23% in Stearns County

24% in Benton County

25% in Sherburne County

Some College:

74% in Sherburne County

74% in Stearns County

70% in Benton County