Counselor Sentenced for Sexual Relationship With Teen Client

FOLEY -- A Minneapolis woman has been sentenced to a stay of adjudication for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old Foley girl last summer. A stay of adjudication is where a judge orders you to probation. Once you successfully complete that probation, the charges are dismissed, and your criminal record is clear of any convictions.

Twenty-five-year-old Alyson Baker pleaded guilty back in May to 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to Benton County Court documents, the victim was being treated at the Children's Regional Treatment Center in Minneapolis. After her release, she began sending Facebook Messenger texts to counselors at the center, to which Baker responded.

Court records show the first sexual encounter happened on July 4th, 2017 at the swimming quarries when the victim kissed Baker.

In August, the two began sending explicit text messages and nude photos to one another. The girl then allegedly sneaked Baker into her bedroom and the two engaged in sex acts.

Along with the 15 years of probation, Baker must serve 30 days in jail, follow a no-contact order with the victim or family and attend counseling.