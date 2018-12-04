Costco Moves To Intervene in Lawsuit Against St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (AP) -- Costco Wholesale wants to intervene in a lawsuit against the City of St. Cloud.

The group, Citizens for Government Accountability, is suing the city claiming its sale of Heritage Park land to Costco is a violation of state law because it was sold for less than fair market value.

Costco bought about 19 acres in Heritage Park for $3.5 million last July. The group claims the land is worth at least $6 million.

Costco, in court documents, says it wants to join the lawsuit because the plaintiffs are suing only the city, even though they knew Costco and the city had signed a purchase agreement.

Stearns County Judge Shan Wang heard arguments Monday on Costco's motion to intervene and has 90 days rule on it.