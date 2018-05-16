Copper Pony Among 50 National ‘Retail Stars’

ST. CLOUD --A small downtown St. Cloud home decor store is getting some big recognition. The website "Home Accents Today" has named the Copper Pony as one of their 50 best home accessories retailers across the country.

The list honors brick-and-mortar stores including furniture stores, home decor boutiques, and interior design retailers that are creative in their merchandising, contribute to their communities and distinguish themselves from the competition.

Home Accents today say the list is not based on sales volume.

Copper Pony is one of just two Minnesota retailers on the list. The other is Coon Rapids-based HOM Furniture. HOM is one of 12 on the list with multiple locations, while Copper Pony is among the 38 that operate a single shop.