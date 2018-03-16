Cooper Avenue Coborn’s to Start Remodel

ST. CLOUD -- Another Coborn's grocery store will be added to the ranks as a "next generation" location.

Coborn's on Cooper Avenue in St. Cloud is being remodeled and turned into a "next generation" store. The remodeled location will look similar to the Coborn's Marketplace on Pine Cone Road in Sartell.

Through the remodel, the store will feature new departments and a larger selection of grocery items including specialty items such as a variety of olive oils, natural foods, vitamins and more.

Some of the new departments will be the same ones that you see at the Pine Cone location including: The Kitchen, where you can get made to order entrees, pizzas, sandwiches, salads and other grab-n-go items. The Chop Shoppe, you can get all of your fruits and vegetables chopped in store and try fresh juices made daily. The liquor store will also be expanded to create more space for a wider selection. The meat market area will also have some cosmetic improvements.

After the remodel you'll be able to do Click and Collect Online Shopping. The new shopping feature lets you order online and pick up your groceries at the store, at a designated time.

Chris Coborn is the CEO of Coborn's Inc. He says making these changes to the Cooper Avenue store is an investment the community deserves.

"This remodel is about further investing in our guests' shopping experience, right in our hometown. Our area grocery stores offer something unique, such as specialty items, meal solutions, MORE Rewards and wellness information right in our aisles. The next-generation concept adds another layer of excitement on top of that."