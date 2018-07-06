Coon Rapids Woman Hurt in Boat Accident on Long Lake

HILLMAN -- A Coon Rapids woman was airlifted after being thrown from a boat on Long Lake Thursday.

The incident happened shortly before 2:00 p.m. on Long Lake in Richardson Township, just north of Hillman.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 43-year-old Andrew Leiter was driving the boat with two passengers when he hit the wake of another boat. Leiter's boat jerked sideways and threw 45-year-old Julie Felepe from the boat.

Felepe was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries.