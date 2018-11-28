Update: Convicted Killer Who Vanished Is Arrested

CROOKSTON (AP) -- Authorities in Minnesota say they've have caught up with a convicted killer who disappeared while on supervised release .

Forty-year-old Joshua Hendrickson and another man were arrested in Crookston Tuesday night. Police say the arrests followed an unrelated drug investigation on the city's south side.

Officers learned Henrickson and Brady Veselka were in a home under surveillance. Some neighbors were evacuated, SWAT officers responded and the two were arrested without incident.

Hendrickson was released from the St. Cloud prison last year after serving about 18 years for fatally stabbing Christopher Nelson and injuring a second man. The stabbings happened at a house party in Halma. Veselka was arrested for probation violations.