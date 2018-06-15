Convicted Drug Dealer Sentenced To More Prison Time

ELK RIVER -- A convicted drug dealer has been sentenced to just over eight-and-a-half-years in prison for the murder of a St. Cloud man.

Sherburne County Judge Walter Kaminsky sentenced 32-year-old Beverly Burrell, of the Twin Cities area, for selling fentanyl to Dustin Peltier of St. Cloud who overdosed and died.

Court records show Peltier bought what he believed was heroin at his southeast St. Cloud home. He overdosed and died shortly after.