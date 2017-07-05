Consultant Says he Has Signatures for St. Paul Election Vote

ST. PAUL -- A financial consultant wants to shift St. Paul's city council and mayoral elections from odd years to even years.

As of mid-June, Peter Butler said he had gathered the 7,011 signatures from registered St. Paul voters he'll need to get his proposed city charter amendment on the November ballot. Ramsey County elections officials will check each signature against the voter rolls and determine whether he's reached the threshold.

The goal is to shift council and mayoral elections so they coincide with gubernatorial and presidential elections, when turnout is greater.