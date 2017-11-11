Construction Industry Starts Program To Attract Workers

ST. PAUL (AP) - Minnesota construction industry leaders have launched a campaign to draw more people into the field as the industry is facing a workers shortage.

Project Build Minnesota has a website that offers resources regarding career opportunities and training programs. Project leaders also hope to talk directly to students, parents and school counselors about construction and building jobs.

Trade jobs are still recovering from the housing bust and Great Recession a decade ago. While employment in the sector has increased, it's still behind the 2005 peak of about 129,000 jobs.

David Siegel is executive director of the Builders Association of the Twin Cities and one of the founders of Project Build Minnesota. He says workers can earn an average of $61,500 annually.