March 25, 1929 - August 11, 2017

Conrad Johnson, 88, of Foley, died Friday, August 11, 2017 at the Foley Nursing Center. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Popple Creek. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be in the church cemetery.