Connie L. Zak, 75, St. Cloud

November 28, 1943 – December 2, 2018

Connie L. Zak, age 75, of St. Cloud, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home, St. Cloud surrounded by family and listening to Elvis.

Memorial Services will be at 12:00 PM on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the St. Agnes Catholic Cemetery, Roscoe, MN at a later date.

Connie Lee Zak was born in November 28, 1943 in Paynesville, MN to Albert and Ione (Bennett) Hageman. After high school she was married to Tony Athmann. They were blessed with three beautiful children and later divorced. Connie worked in information technology at Bankers Systems and the St. Cloud Hospital. She was married to Frank Zak on April 19, 1986 in Golden Valley, MN. Connie was a member of Unity Spiritual Center for over 30 years. She enjoyed going to movies, dancing, listening to Elvis, and spending time with family and friends. Connie will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor and her love of animals.

She is survived by her children, Randy Athmann of Wadena, MN, Ken (Tamara) Athmann of Brainerd, MN, and Karla (Don) Morawitz of Hutchinson; Granddaughters, Abby and Chloe; great grandson Kayden; sister, Gail of Sauk Rapids,MN; and several nieces and nephews

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Frank on January 21, 1997.