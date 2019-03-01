Community Foundation Seeking Nominations for Athena Award

ST. CLOUD -- The Women's Fund of the Central Minnesota Community Foundation is seeking nominations for their annual award.

The ATHENA Award recognizes women within the community who have achieved excellence in her career and inspires others.

Criteria for the award includes creativity and initiative in their workplace, and actively assisting woman to realize their full leadership potential.

Nominations will be accepted until April 30th with the winner honored at their annual dinner in September.

Tarryl Clark won the award last year.