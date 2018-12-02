Community Christmas Party Being Held at Moose Lodge

WAITE PARK-- Santa will be making an appearance at yet another holiday kick-off event this week in central Minnesota.

On Monday night, Arc Midstate is hosting a community Christmas party at the Moose Lodge in Waite Park.

The organization offers advocacy and resources to individuals with developmental disabilities and their families.

There will be refreshments, pictures with Santa, and a performance by the Project Challenge Singers. The event is open to the public and runs from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.