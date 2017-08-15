Community Build of Holdingford’s new ‘Dream Catcher II’ Underway [VIDEO]

HOLDINGFORD - Hundreds of volunteers are up to their elbows in mud in Holdingford. This is community build week for the new Dream Catcher II playground outside the elementary school.

The construction began Monday and is scheduled to be finished by Saturday. They're working from 7:00 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. each day, with three different shifts each day.

Superintendent Chris Swenson says the original Dream Catcher playground has been not only an asset to Holdingford, but to the surrounding area as well.

People that come here in the summer are from miles away. It's like a destination or day trip. It's very well known. We're hoping the Dream Catcher II is going to have that same feel.

The first Dream Catcher was originally built 27 years ago, then it was moved and rebuilt with the new elementary school. Both of those projects were also community builds.

Community Build, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

Lisa Dusay is one of the many volunteers. She says the project is in her blood.

My father and mother-in-law, who have passed away now, were part of the build prior to this one, and I wanted to be a part of this one. And, my daughter will be a 6th grader this year and she'll be out here playing on it.

She says her daughter is most looking forward to the new zip line.

Plans for the new Dream Catcher II playground started about two years ago.

The project is being paid for with money from the school district as well as an additional $110,000 raised by the community and area businesses.