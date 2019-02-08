Common Roots Music Festival Announces This Year’s Dates

ST. CLOUD -- The dates for this year's Common Roots Music Festival in downtown St. Cloud have been announced.

The third annual event will be held August 21st through the 24th. It takes place in venues all over downtown.

This year they are kicking it off with a special event on Wednesday, August 21st in partnership with Beaver Island Brewing Company.

The art fair and student stage will be held again in the Liberty Square parking lot.

Last year's event included over 300 musicians on 11 stages at eight venues.

Organizers of the Common Roots Music Festival are currently taking applications for musicians via their website .

Tickets for the event are in the form of a button for $10 or a t-shirt for $20. If you wear either at a participating downtown business in August through Labor Day you'll get a discount at that business.