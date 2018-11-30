Committee Finalizes Three Names for New Tech Football Stadium

ST. CLOUD -- A name that tries to encompass all Tech High School athletics is being put forward by the naming committee for the new Tech football stadium.

The District 742 School Board will be presented three names at their meeting Wednesday. The committee was made up of six community members including parents, a student-athlete and administrators at the current Tech High School.

The committee originally came up with eight names for the new stadium:

Kiffmeyer Complex

Vern Morrison Stadium

Tech United Stadium

Tiger Stadium

Alumni Stadium

Tiger United Stadium

Tiger Alumni Stadium

Hall of Fame Stadium

The committee considered naming the stadium after a person, besides Kiffmeyer and Vern Morrison, Don Nylund , Fahnhorst , and Kaczor were all a part of discussions. The committee shied away from naming the stadium after a person, however, because they felt it would lead to "promotion of significance of one activity over another."

The committee does, however, say there will be places to highlight individuals in the stadium in the future, naming of the press box, locker room, or concessions were some of the opportunities put forward.

The committee narrowed the list down to three names, Tech United Stadium , Tiger Stadium , Tiger United Stadium .

The naming committee is recommending Tiger Stadium.