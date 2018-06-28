Comic Con Will Take Over the St. Cloud Public Library

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Public Library is about to be transformed into a nerd's paradise. The first St. Cloud Comic Con is this Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Spokeswoman Sarah Asfeld says they've been ramping up for the event for a while now, getting people excited about it.

All month we've had a display up to promote the event. We have a little comic corner where you can find some new comic books, you can find things about different games, costume ideas, and other really neat things.

Costumes are not required but are definitely encouraged.

Spokeswoman Justine Samaniego says it is an opportunity for the library to showcase the wide range of resources they have available.

That's another really big part of this, people don't realize the number of things you can get at the library. People who are into Pathfinder and we've got books on Pathfinder. The library has so much more than what they think.