Come Celebrate Kimball Thursday Through Sunday

KIMBALL -- The small town of Kimball is celebrating in a big way this weekend with dozens of events over 4 days.

The fun kicks off Thursday with a chalk walk at Kimball Elementary at 9:00 a.m., to be judged at 5:00 p.m. There's also a pie and ice cream social at Kimball United Methodist Church from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Friday the "Little Miss Kimball" Abassador coronation will take place at 7:00 p.m. at the high school. There will be a mini-parade starting at the elementary and ending at the high school at 6:30 p.m.

A softball tournament will be held on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the city ball field, our own Kelley Cordes will be performing at the Party on the Patio at SOB's from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Sunday caps off the weekend with the Grand Parade - rain or shine - starting at 2:00 p.m.