Colorado Man Pleads Guilty to Sexual Assault of St. Cloud Teen

ST. CLOUD -- A Colorado man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a teenage girl at a St. Cloud home in the summer of 2016.

Twenty-one-year-old Ryan Rees of Bailey, Colorado pleaded guilty to one count of 3rd-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a victim between 13-15 years-old. Rees was 19-years-old at the time of the assault.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl told police Rees and 19-year-old Wyatt Swindler raped her while she was drunk and vomiting. Records show a friend of the victim confronted Swindler who admitted to having sex with the girl but thought it was consensual and didn't know her age.

Swindler was sentenced to four days in jail, 41 days of home monitoring, had to register as a predatory offender, and five years of probations.

Rees denied having any sexual contact with the girl when police interviewed him after the incident. In exchange for his guilty plea, another criminal sexual conduct charge involving a helpless victim has been dismissed.

Rees will be sentenced June 11th.