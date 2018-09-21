College of St. Benedict Dedicates New Athletic Facilities

ST. JOSEPH -- The College of St. Benedict officially dedicated their brand-new athletic facilities Thursday afternoon.

Sister Lois Wedl has been a staple of St. Benedict's for 33 years. She's been dubbed a "Bennies Superfan," and says she's thrilled to see these new facilities. Especially considering how she remembers a time when women's athletics didn't have much.

"To see what the women have, it thrills me to no end. It's so beautifully done and state of the art in every way, our women deserve it."

Wedl says the new facility will also be a good thing for the greater community.

"Community is such an important value of our Benedictine way of life, it's number one really. So to be able to have something [like this] in the community that people can come and see, it's just awesome."

The multi-purpose complex is built on former farmland between Centennial Commons and the Renner House.

The 14,000 square-foot facility has two soccer fields, two softball fields, and three spaces for intramural sports and recreational activities.