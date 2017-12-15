Cold Spring Woman Who Contaminated Chicken Sentenced

ST. CLOUD -- A Cold Spring woman accused of purposely contaminating chicken while working at Gold'n Plump must pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in restitution as part of her sentence.

Thirty-seven-year-old Faye Slye pleaded guilty in October to two felony counts of criminal damage to property for purposely contaminating chicken at the Cold Spring plant in 2016.

Slye was sentenced to 90 days in jail and will be allowed to serve them on work release in staggered 30-day blocks. She must also pay $202,746.78 in restitution and complete mental health programs.

Court records show a worker alerted authorities to chicken that had a dirt or grit-like substance on it. A second, similar incident happened the following day.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance video showed Slye lagging behind other employees, then removing her gloves and plastic sleeves. Slye is then seen reaching for her shirt pockets before brushing her bare hands near her overshirt. Authorities collected Slye’s plastic sleeves and found a substance they say is consistent with the contaminated chicken. Investigators say Slye admitted it was sand the first night and dirt the second night. She collected sand and dirt from the parking lot and put it into a small plastic baggie inside her shirt.