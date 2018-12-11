Cold Spring Woman Hurt in Highway 23 Crash

ST. JOSEPH -- One woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in St. Joseph Tuesday morning.

The incident happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Highway 23 near the Interstate 94 off-ramp.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup was heading east on Highway 23 in the outside lane because of a semi that had crossed over from the exit ramp which had its trailer in the inside lane. As the pick-up neared the off-ramp exit a car pulled out in front of the pickup and collided with each other.

The driver of the pickup, 67-year-old Daniel Laudenbach of St. Cloud was not hurt. The driver of the car, 48-year-old Brigetta Klemek of Cold Spring had non-life threatening injuries.

Klemek was taken to St. Cloud Hospital.