Cold Spring Seeking Community Input on Future City Hall

COLD SPRING -- Plans are still in the works to renovate Cold Spring City Hall and move the Police and Fire Departments to their own facility.

The city is asking for the community's input on the project. They will be hosting an open house at city hall, Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. - noon.

Cold Spring has been brainstorming ways to better use their current city hall space for the past four years. After working with HMA Architects in 2016 to do a space study, the company suggested that Cold Spring renovate their current city hall to include, city offices and the library. HMA also suggested moving the police and fire departments out of the current facility and into a new shared building.

City Administrator Brigid Murphy says having the police and fire departments in the same building will be good for training purposes but it will also free up space in the current city hall.

"Putting admin and the library here [city hall] and remodeling here, will provide a larger space for the library, which is needed. This building has not been renovated since it was built in 1984 and we've outgrown it."

The project is still in the planning phases, Murphy says the city would like to hear what the community thinks about the space study and hear their feedback.

"We're going to have the display up, we're going to have the report there, most the pages that show the different sizes we're looking at, the cost associated with it and try to get people to give us their ideas."

HMA is estimating the total cost of the project to be around $8.9-million.