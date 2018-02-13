Cold Spring Reconsidering Future Plans for City Hall

COLD SPRING -- Cold Spring is going back to the drawing board to figure out a new plan for renovating its city hall.

The city held an open house to get the community's input on the project last month. After doing a space study on its current city hall, the city proposed plans to renovate the current building to include only the library and administration offices and move the police and fire departments into a new facility in the Granite Landing area.

The estimated cost of the project would be about $9 million.

City Administrator Brigid Murphy says they had a lot of input from residents that came out to the meeting.

"The majority of them were very excited about expanding the library. They all understood the police department is not in the space that they need, no one really is."

Although the community liked the plans, the council says the cost of the project is too high. Murphy says to possibly lower the cost, they are going to look into different options. Other plans include renovating the current building to keep the library, administration, and police, then making a separate building for the fire department.