Cold Spring Picks Next City Logo Design

COLD SPRING -- Cold Spring has decided on its next city logo design.

City Administrator Brigid Murphy says the council has picked the original design that used the three dots as an "i" but changed the dots to a normal letter "i" with a baseball as the top dot of the "i".

The town held a city logo design contest earlier this season. About 60 submissions were made. Of the 60, five were presented as semi-finalists to the city council from the planning commision.

Earlier this month the council narrowed the five semi-finalists down to two finalists.

The winner of the contest is Abigail Lundstrom. She will receive $500. Lundstrom has family in the Cold Spring area.