Cold Spring Man Hurt in One Vehicle Crash

ROCKVILLE - A Cold Spring man was hurt in a one vehicle crash. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 8:00 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 8 near Rockville.

Responders found an SUV in the ditch. The vehicle went off the roadway, overcorrected, and rolled.

The driver was found conscious and did not appear to be wearing a seatbelt. He was identified as 54-year-old Peter Taft of Cold Spring. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff's Office says alcohol may have been a factor.