Cold Spring Man Hurt in Crash in Willmar

WILLMAR -- A Cold Spring man was taken to the hospital after a crash as he was exiting Highway 71 in Willmar.

The Minnesota State Patrol says just after 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, a car driven by 37-year-old Matthew Barak of Cold Spring was exiting Highway 71 at Highway 12. At the same time, a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Michael Walkow of Willmar was heading west on Highway 12.

According to the patrol, Barak began to make a left turn onto Highway 12, when he was hit by Walkow. Barak was brought to Rice Memorial Hospital, with non-life threatening injuries. Walkow was not hurt.