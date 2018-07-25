Cold Spring Gears Up for Hometown Pride Days

COLD SPRING -- Grab your dancin' shoes, put on your game face and get ready to have some fun, Cold Spring's Hometown Pride Days is just around the corner.

The annual town festival is set to launch Thursday and runs through Saturday.

The event features kids activities, local food, beer gardens, games, a street dance and so much more.

Thursday's featured event is a mini carnival at the library from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. On Friday, community-wide garage sales will be taking place throughout the day. A craft sale, art show, medallion hunt and train rides are also set for Friday.

Friday night the bar stool races, bean bag tournament, belt sander races and street dance all return for another year.

Activities continue into Saturday with a car show, wing eating contest and cupcake eating contest.

These are just some of the highlighted events, for a full list of events and times follow the link below.