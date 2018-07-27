Cold Spring Brings Police Dogs to Hometown Pride Days [VIDEO]

COLD SPRING -- Hometown Pride Days in Cold Spring is in full swing. Hundreds have already made their way into town Thursday and Friday to enjoy food and activities.

One of this year's highlighted events was getting to know your local police dogs. Cold Spring Police Chief Jason Blum had both dogs, Riley and Cash, out on Main Street to meet everyone Friday afternoon.

Both dogs can track suspects and sniff out drugs for officers. Hometown Pride Days goes through Saturday.