Colabello Has 6 RBIs, Twins Beat White Sox 10-9

CHICAGO (AP) — Chris Colabello had a career-high six RBIs and doubled twice, Oswaldo Arcia hit a go-ahead triple and the Minnesota Twins avoided a season-opening sweep with a 10-9 comeback win Thursday over the Chicago White Sox.

Trailing 9-8 heading into the ninth, the Twins scored twice off Chicago closer Matt Lindstrom (0-1), who blew his first save chance in two opportunities. Trevor Plouffe singled with two outs in the ninth to tie the game before Arcia's triple off the wall in center gave Minnesota a 10-9 lead.

Glen Perkins then picked up his first save after squandering Minnesota's lead Wednesday. The Twins hung even though Dayan Viciedo doubled with one out and reached third on a throwing error. Perkins got Paul Konerko to ground to third to end the game, giving manager Ron Gardenhire his 999th career win.

Caleb Thielbar (1-0) got his first win of the season despite allowing Marcus Semien's go-ahead homer in the eighth.