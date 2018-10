DASSEL -- A Cokato man was hurt in a single vehicle crash. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says it happened just after 4:00 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of County State Aid Highway 15 and County State Aid Highway 6 just south of Dassel.

Twenty-year-old Justin Simonson went off the road and struck a tree.

He was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital, and then airlifted to North Memorial.