Coborn’s Takes Ownership of Eight Hornbacher’s Stores

ST. CLOUD -- Coborn's Inc. is growing their footprint in the Fargo-Moorhead area by taking over eight grocery stores.

Coborn's has signed a purchase agreement with SUPERVALU to gain ownership of the company's Hornbacher's stores in Fargo, North Dakota and Moorhead.

Five of the stores are in Fargo, two are in Moorhead and one is currently under construction in West Fargo.

Chris Coborn is the CEO of Coborn's Inc. He says this is a good move for both Coborn's and customers.

"We saw this as an opportunity to further invest in the thriving Fargo-Moorhead area with SUPERVALU exiting the retail business. Hornbacher's is a respected grocery retailer, they're doing everything right. We intend to let them continue operating as-is so there is no change to their guest experience."

The President of Hornbacher's is Matt Leiseth . He is expected to continue to oversee the Hornbacher's stores as he takes on his new position with Coborn's Inc.

All Hornbacher's employees will remain in their positions.

Coborn's has over 50 grocery stores in the Midwest region. The company is based in St. Cloud.