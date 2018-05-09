Coborn’s Official Says Romaine Lettuce at Their Stores Is Safe

SAUK RAPIDS -- If you bought your romaine lettuce from one of the Coborn's Incorporated grocery stores it is safe to eat.

The romaine lettuce products we're selling on our shelves are not from the Yuma growing region. We transitioned out of receiving products from the Yuma region prior to the advisory being issued.

Coborn's Communications Specialist Kevin Hurd says if you bought your lettuce from a store other than theirs, and you don't know for sure that it is safe to eat, you should check first.

It's best for the consumer to look on the packaging. There should be a 1-800 number for the manufacturer so they can ask what region it was grown in.