CMBA Fall Tour of Homes Kicks Off This Weekend

ST. CLOUD -- Building or buying a home is a big life decision and you could find your dream home this weekend.

The Central Minnesota Builder's Association Fall Tour of Homes kicks off Friday and runs for the next two weekend.

The tour includes 27 homes where you can get a look at new designs and construction, and meet the 19 builders of each home.

You may even find a few ideas which could inspire you to renovate your current home.

The Central Minnesota Builders Association says there have been 172 single-family building permits issued through the end of July.

Doors open Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and again Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5:00 p.m.