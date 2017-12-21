CMBA Donates Money to 17 Central Minnesota High Schools

UNDATED -- The Central Minnesota Builders Association has donated $18,000 to be split among 17 area high schools, to help fund shortfalls in each school's technology programs.

The schools are: Albany, ALC McKinley, Apollo, Becker, Cathedral, Eden Valley-Watkins, Foley, Kimball, Little Falls, Melrose, Princeton, ROCORI, Sartell, Sauk Rapids, Swanville, St. Cloud Tech, and Upsala.

Along with the cash donation, a tool drive was held to help fill a shortage of simple tools for the programs. Donations of tools and money will be matched the rest of 2017 up to $20,000 by the CMBA Tools for Schools Presidents Foundation.

The CMBA has donated over $92,000 to area high schools over the past 14 years.