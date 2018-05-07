Clothilda “Chloe” T. Maselter, 95, St. Cloud

October 7, 1922 - May 6, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30AM on Friday, May 11, 2018 at St. Mary’s Cathedral, St. Cloud in the lower church for Clothilda “Chloe” T. Maselter, age 95, of St. Cloud who passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 6, 2018 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community, St. Cloud. Rev. Doug Liebsch will officiate and entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 4-7PM on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud and one hour prior to services Friday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Clothilda “Chloe” was born October 7, 1922 in St. Joseph to John and Anna (Brixius) Theisen. She married Leo Maselter on June 10, 1943 at St. James Catholic Church in Jacob’s Prairie. Chloe and Leo raised five children David, Patricia, Yvonne, Jeffrey, and Laurie. She lived a full life raising her five children and working at the Ace Bar and Café, Fingerhut, and a motel on the East Side of St. Cloud. Chloe loved the Lord, Jesus Christ and walked strongly in her faith; she was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral, St. Cloud and attended Granite City Baptist Church in St. Cloud. Chloe enjoyed and passed on her love of sewing, baking, cooking, embroidery, vegetable gardening and canning her vegetables in the fall. She also enjoyed music and dancing with her husband, Leo, every Saturday night at various local dance halls. Chloe was active, full of life, cheerful, upbeat, and had a positive demeanor. Above all else she enjoyed spending time with her family; celebrating different occasions at various local restaurants. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.