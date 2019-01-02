Clothes Dryer Likely Cause of House Fire in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A clothes dryer is the likely cause of a house fire in St. Cloud. Fire crews were called to the home at 206 19 1/2 Avenue North just after noon Tuesday.

Extensive flames and smoke caused $60,000 in damage to the home.

Nobody was hurt in the fire.

The St. Cloud Fire Department is looking for a good Samaritan who helped keep the family warm. A passerby saw the family standing outside their burning home and told them to get in his truck to stay warm. He left the scene before fire officials could get his name. They'd like to thank him if you know who he is.

The Red Cross is helping the family, which has been displaced from their home.