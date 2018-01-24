Climate Change and How It Effects Central Minnesota [AUDIO]
The topic of climate change or global warming has been discussed and many theories exist. Today on WJON I talked with Lee Morgan, Coordinator for Citizens Climate Lobby and St. John's/St. Ben's Science Professor Henry Jakubowski. The two discussed a possible tax on carbon emissions and dividend payments. Listen to the conversation below.
Morgan says his organization "Citizens Climate Lobby" is bi-partisan and meets at the St. Cloud Public Library.