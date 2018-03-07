Climate Change; A Thing or Not a Thing? [AUDIO]
Today on WJON I talked with St. Ben's/St. John's Chemistry professor Henry Jakubowski and retired St. Cloud State Accounting Professor Bruce Busta. We discussed the different between weather and climate and how humans have caused our earth temperature to rise consistently over the years. Henry and Bruce explained how moving toward less carbon and more solar and wind energy could change the path we are on. Listen to the conversation below.
The Carbon Fee Dividend bill/proposal put together by a bipartisan group is the plan Henry and Bruce support.