Clifford “Pete” C. Peterson, 85, Princeton

September 1, 1933 - December 28, 2018

Clifford “Pete” C. Peterson passed away peacefully on Friday, December 28, 2018, at the Elim Home in Princeton. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 3, 2019, at Christ Our Light Catholic Parish, Princeton, and Rev. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00–11:00 AM on Thursday at the church prior to the Mass. Burial will be in St. Edward’s Cemetery, Princeton, following services.

Clifford Carl Peterson was born on September 1, 1933, in Anoka, MN, to Clifford and Julia (Bernard) Peterson. He spent his childhood in both Illinois and Minnesota. He graduated from Elk River High School in 1951, and during his high school career he played football, baseball, and basketball. After high school, he was a Golden Gloves Boxer and was in the championship for a 5-state title in his career. He was married to Marlys Margaret Schmatz on June 13, 1953. Pete then worked as a car salesman and sales manager for Flaherty Brothers Motors, which later was renamed Bob Hall Motors, until 1976. He then worked for Odegard Garage, until it was renamed Princeton Auto Sales. He worked there until his retirement in 2001. In his younger years, Pete enjoyed being a stock car driver at Princeton Speedway. He also enjoyed playing softball as a first baseman in his winter retirement home in Alamo, TX. Pete was a member and supporter of many different sports and wildlife organizations including the NRA, American Bowling Congress, Rum River Archers, National Field Archery Association, Granite Center Archers, Rum River Sno-Travelers, Minnesota State Archery Association, Princeton Softball Association, Rotary International, Rotary Club of Princeton, Rotary Club of Elk River, St. Cloud Muskies Inc., PERM, Minnesota Deer Hunters Association, Ducks Unlimited, North American Fishing Club, Pheasants Forever, National Wildlife Federation, Minnesota Sportsmen's Club. He was a Gun Hunter Safety Instructor for several years. Above all else, he enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing for walleyes and muskies, and hunting deer and ducks. Pete will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Pete is survived by his sons, Steven L. (Janice) Peterson of Princeton, Daniel D. (Kathie) Peterson of Elk River, and James J. (Laura) Peterson of Princeton; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; siblings, Stanley Peterson and Judy Waite, both of Elk River; and dear friend, Betty Tilleskjor.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marlys; grandson, Zackrey; step-grandson, Walter; and brother, Orville Peterson and sister, Jeanine Mansfield.