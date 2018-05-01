Clerk’s Allergy Caused Hands to Burn After Handling Cash

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (AP) _ Authorities say a mysterious substance that was on some cash that caused a convenience store clerk's hands to burn was actually a carbohydrate powder that prompted an allergic reaction.

The incident happened Monday at Pump 24 in northwestern Minnesota's Mahnomen County. The clerk felt a burning sensation after taking cash from a customer. The sensation remained after a hand-washing, so the employee went to the hospital. Six others also were treated as a precaution.

White Earth-Mahnomen County Emergency Manager Ed Snetsinger says the substance was a carbohydrate that caused an allergic reaction. He said it is not a cause for concern.