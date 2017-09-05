Clement M. “Clem” Ertl, 84, St. Stephen

November 3, 1932 - September 4, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2017, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in St. Stephen for Clement M. “Clem” Ertl, age 84, of St. Stephen who passed on Monday, September 4, 2017, from complications of Parkinson’s disease at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids. Reverend Eugene Doyle will officiate. Entombment will take place in the Parish Cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday and after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at the St. Stephen Parish Hall in St. Stephen. Parish prayers will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the parish hall. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Clem was born on November 3, 1932, on the family farm in Brockway Township, Stearns County, Minnesota, to Mathias and Ada (Lesniak) Ertl. He married Esther Heinrichs on September 2, 1954, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Watkins. Clem lived and worked on the family farm all of his life. He also was a DeKalb seed representative for 25 years. He was a member of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church and Men’s Society.

Clem enjoyed time spent with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Esther of St. Stephen; children, Bob (Joanne) of St. Stephen, Chuck (Linda) Ertl of St. Stephen, Rita of New York, NY, Kathy (Curt) Thomas, Minnetonka; grandchildren, Luke Schuster, Nathan (Erica) Ertl, Jacob Schuster, Angela Schuster, Christina (Justin) Foley, Andrea Jones; great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Vivienne, Jacqueline, Gwendolyn Ertl; sister, Marie Bieniek of Underwood; sisters-in-law ,Theresa, Marian, Irene; and many nieces and nephews.

Clem was proceeded in death by his parents; brothers, Raymond (Hildegard), Norbert, Alphonse, and Louis; brother-in-law, Blaise Bieniek.