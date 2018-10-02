Clearwater Woman Taken To Hospital After Rollover

ST. AUGUSTA -- A Clearwater woman was taken to the hospital after rolling her vehicle Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. on County Road 146 in Fairhaven Township, south of St. Augusta.

The Stearns County Sheriff's office says 46-year-old Renee Vivier swerved to miss an object in the road, lost control of her vehicle, went into the ditch and rolled.

She was treated at the scene before being taken to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.