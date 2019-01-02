Clearwater Adds Extra Christmas Tree Pick Up Date

CLEARWATER -- The new year is here and that means it's time to take down your Christmas tree if you haven't done so already.

The Clearwater Public Works Department has added a second special pick up date this month to discard your tree. If you missed Wednesday's pick up you still have another chance next Wednesday, January 9 to toss your tree.

Be sure to remove all decorations before putting your tree on the curb.

Brush and trees will also continue to be picked up on the first Wednesday of every month. Also, regular garbage pick up is scheduled for Thursday this week due to the holiday week.