Clear Lake Man Charged in Crash That Killed Teen

ELK RIVER (AP) -- Prosecutors say a Clear Lake man's blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit for driving when he caused a crash that killed a teenager.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jason Rothmeyer is charged in Sherburne County with criminal vehicular homicide, fleeing police and drunken driving in an August 10th crash the led to the death of 18-year-old Kyle Foley , of Dassel.

A criminal complaint says a police officer saw Rothmeyer leave Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker and weave outside his lane. It says the officer attempted to stop him, but he sped away and ran a stop sign causing a collision that killed Foley.

Rothmeyer's attorney has declined to comment.