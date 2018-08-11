Clear Lake man Arrested After Police Chase in Becker

BECKER -- A Clear Lake man faces several charges after fleeing police in Becker Friday night.

Becker Police Chief Brent Baloun says around 7:45 p.m. they received a call of an allegedly drunk man getting into a vehicle at a local restaurant. An officer caught up to the man, identified as 38-year-old Jason Rothmeyer , near Sherburne Avenue and Edgewood Street.

When the officer attempted to make a traffic stop, Rothmeyer fled, leading police on a high-speed chase. Rothmeyer made his way north of Becker, eventually hitting a vehicle at Highway 25 and 82nd Street. He fled on foot from the crash and was arrested.

The vehicle Rothemeyer hit had three people in it. One, 18-year-old Kyle Foley of Dassel, was ejected in the crash and airlifted to North Memorial Hospital where he later died. The other two were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Rothmeyer is in Sherburne County Jail on charges of fleeing in a motor vehicle, 4th degree DWI, criminal vehicular operation and criminal vehicular operation resulting in death.